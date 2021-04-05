Part of 19th Street in Watervliet to close on Wednesday

On April 7 a portion of 19th Street in Watervliet will be closed for railroad repairs.

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Wednesday, 19th Street (Route 2) from 5th Ave to 12th Ave will be closed from around 11 a.m. to about 1 p.m. Crews will be making railroad repairs during that time.

All eastbound travelers will be diverted onto 23rd St. All westbound travelers will be diverted off of 19th St onto 5th Ave heading northbound. Travelers will then make a left turn onto 25th St heading westbound and finally making a left turn onto 12th Ave. Detour signs and flaggers will be deployed to guide motorists through the detour.

In addition, “No Parking” signs will be posted in some areas along the detour to ensure there is enough room for the added traffic volume.