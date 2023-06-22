ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Management of Parkview Apartments, CRM, met with Councilman, Uwusu Anane, and Code Enforcement to take tours of individual apartments. Tenants say the building has been experiencing issues since 2022, and much more needs to be done.

The Parkview Apartments Tenant Association has been advocating for themselves since 2023. “Our tenant association, we might be small, but we’re loud,” described President of the Parkview Apartments Tenant Association, Diane Deitz. “I’ve been getting a lot of complaints over the last couple of months about inadequate water conditions, mold, terrible living conditions in this building,” explained Anane.

Once inside the apartments, Codes checked every bathroom for hot water. Anane saw firsthand that results varied from door to door.

“Some of these apartments don’t have adequate hot water. I think that’s the basics for any living condition,” stated Anane.

Deitz says with the help of the city, her group is now able to get action behind their words. “We are here to get the job done. We’re not gonna let them treat us like they’ve been treating us,” said Deitz.

Deitz says Codes could not prove that mold is in the apartments. The association is raising money to fund their own test to confirm their conditions. A link to their GoFundMe can be found here.

“My legs are wrapped. I have wounds so bad that I can’t even stand up. The doctors told me it’s from mold toxicity, exposure to black mold,” explained Deitz.

Anane says the city already has the next steps in place to help out the tenants of Parkview Apartments. “They have some cases in the court right now with the city. We are going to take it from there,” said Anane.

At the apartment complex, management did not give a statement on the situation. Senior Vice President of CRM, Elizabeth Baker, responded to an email from NEWS10 with the following statement:

“Our professional site management team acknowledges and responds to any and all resident concerns and maintenance requests in a timely manner. As residents report issues, we are in constant communication with engineers, vendors and suppliers to ensure that all maintenance concerns are corrected as expediently as possible,” stated Baker.