ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Tenant associations representing Parkview Apartments and Bleecker Terrace are coming together to talk about ways to improve their living conditions. Even though both complexes are under different management, the groups say they are suffering from similar issues.

“I’ve got problems with bed bugs and roaches. The bed bugs are in the building itself. This is the second time I’ve been treated for the bed bugs,” described Tenant of Parkview Apartments, Cindy Dickson.

“A tenant, he has been constantly getting bed bugs because they were not exterminated properly. Now what they are doing is they are evicting him,” explained Bleecker Terrance Tenants Association Member, Anna Leak.

Insects are not the only thing these tenants say they find. From rodents to no hot water, President of the Parkview Tenant Association, Diane Deitz, advocates for her fellow neighbors. When she heard of the issues faced by the Bleecker Terrace Tenants Association, Deitz thought they should band together. “Between the two groups we can get our heads together and actually get a little bit more help,” said Deitz.

Both Parkview and Bleecker associations have gotten the attention of state officials. When it comes to management, residents say communication isn’t as open with help. “You don’t tell the office, because the office is just going to go, ‘We aren’t gonna,'”stated Tenant of Parkview Apartments, Jennifer Mahonski.

Deitz says the problems at both places are a danger to their health. To check the air quality at Parkview for mold, the association is raising money to pay for a complete test. A link to their GoFundMe can be found here.

“We have to come up with $1,200 to pay for this study. So we can prove to them we aren’t lying, we aren’t crazy,” explained Deitz.

Even with the conditions becoming worse, both groups say they will continue to fight for justice from their landlords. “And that’s just to be able to live in a place where you’re safe, your needs are met, and you don’t have any issues or problems. What a great society that would be,” described Deitz.