Parking spot dispute leads to assault, weapons charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police said that a dispute over a parking spot led to them recovering six handguns and one shotgun. This after a woman was reportedly assaulted by someone who took her spot.

The woman cleared a spot of snow on the 300 block of Orange Street when someone parked in the spot. When she confronted those who parked Police said Khriston Thompson, 26, got out of the car and started punching the woman in the face.

Uton Rowe, 26, then allegedly showed what appeared to be a handgun and then kicked her in the chest.

Upon further investigation police found, a 9mm handgun, .38 caliber revolver, .357 magnum revolver, .40 caliber revolver, .45 caliber revolver, another revolver and a 12 gauge shotgun.

Charges:

Khriston Thompson

Assault in the 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

Uton Rowe

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Assault in the 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

Menacing in the 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Albany Criminal Court.