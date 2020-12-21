Parking restrictions/road closures announced so crews in Troy can continue snow clean-up

(KXAN) — In the final stretch of his presidency, Pres. Donald Trump has issued an executive order to leave his architectural preferences on government buildings.

On Monday, the White House issued the order mandating that federal buildings should be designed in "classical" styles reminiscent of 1950s aesthetics. The order, titled, "Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture," outlines Trump's feelings that America's forefathers "wanted public buildings to inspire the American people and encourage civic virtue" and that architects should keep this in mind when they design.