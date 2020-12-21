Parking restrictions/road closures announced so crews in Troy can continue snow clean-up

Posted: / Updated:
Snow Plow Generic

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several streets in the Collar City are scheduled to be cleared of snow on Dec. 23 and 24. Parking restrictions and intermittent road closures will be in effect.

Streets Affected:

Wednesday:

  • 3rd St., from Ferry to Van Buren (odd side)
  • Washington St. (odd side)
  • Adams St. (odd side)
  • Jefferson St. (odd side)
  • Ida St. (odd side)
  • Madison St. (odd side)
  • Monroe St. (odd side)
  • Jackson St. (odd side)
  • Van Buren St. (odd side)

Thursday:

  • 3rd St., from Ferry to Van Buren (even side)
  • Washington St. (even side)
  • Adams St. (even side)
  • Jefferson St. (even side)
  • Ida St. (even side)
  • Madison St (even side)
  • Monroe St (even side)
  • Jackson St (even side)
  • Van Buren St (even side)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

