Parking restrictions/road closures announced so crews in Troy can continue snow clean-up

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several streets in the Collar City are scheduled to be cleared of snow on Dec. 23 and 24. Parking restrictions and intermittent road closures will be in effect.
Streets Affected:
Wednesday:
- 3rd St., from Ferry to Van Buren (odd side)
- Washington St. (odd side)
- Adams St. (odd side)
- Jefferson St. (odd side)
- Ida St. (odd side)
- Madison St. (odd side)
- Monroe St. (odd side)
- Jackson St. (odd side)
- Van Buren St. (odd side)
Thursday:
- 3rd St., from Ferry to Van Buren (even side)
- Washington St. (even side)
- Adams St. (even side)
- Jefferson St. (even side)
- Ida St. (even side)
- Madison St (even side)
- Monroe St (even side)
- Jackson St (even side)
- Van Buren St (even side)
