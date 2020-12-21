Parking restrictions in Albany so crews can clean up snow

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department announced additional parking restrictions on Monday so crews can clean additional snow. Beginning on Tuesday, December 22nd at 6:00 p.m. until Wednesday, December 23rd at 6:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for additional snow removal:
- North side of Elberon Place from N. Lake Avenue to Quail Street
- North side of Hudson Avenue from N. Lake Ave to Partridge Street
- North side of Hamilton Street from Partridge Street to the Dead End
- North side of Providence Street from S. Lake Ave to Partridge Street
- North side of Mercer Street from S. Lake Ave to Partridge Street
- North side of Waren Street from South Lake Ave to Ontario Street
- North side of Park Avenue from S. Lake Ave to Partridge Street
- North side of Park Avenue from S. Allen Street to Ridgefield Street
- North side of Myrtle Avenue from Maning Blvd to Delaware Avenue
- North side of Morris Street from Delaware Ave to Manning Blvd.
- North side of Yates Street from South Lake Ave to Partridge St
Beginning on Wednesday, December 23rd at 6:00 p.m. until Thursday, December 24th at 6:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for additional snow removal:
- South side of Elberon Place from N. Lake Avenue to Quail Street
- South side of Hudson Avenue from N. Lake Avenue to Partridge Street
- South side of Hamilton Street from Partridge Street to the Dead End
- South side of Providence Street from S. Lake Ave to Partridge Street
- South side of Mercer Street from S. Lake Ave to Partridge Street
- South side of Warren Street from S. Lake Ave to Ontario Street
- South side of Park Avenue from S. Lake Ave to Partridge Street
- South side of Park Avenue from S. Allen Street to Ridgefield Street
- South side of Myrtle Avenue from Manning Blvd to Delaware Avenue
- South side of Morris Street form Delaware Ave to Manning Blvd
- South side of Yates from S. Lake Ave to Partridge Street
Please be advised that vehicles in violation are subject to ticketing and or tow if parked in an area that is posted for Emergency No Parking restrictions.
Parking will be available in the following locations for residents:
- Ridgefield Park (Enter form Partridge Street)
- Woodlawn Park Little League
- Westland Hills Park 9 Enter form Colvin Avenue)
