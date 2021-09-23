Parking restrictions in Albany for the upcoming weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:
no parking generic

no parking generic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 23, Albany Police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions for the weekend.

Saturday, September 25

  • 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Chestnut Street from 154 Chestnut Street to Lark Street for an event.
  • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of King Avenue near 7 King Avenue for a move. 

Sunday, September 26

  • 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Madison Avenue from West Lawrence Street to South Allen Street and the south side of Western Avenue from Allen Street to angled parking spots for Upper Madison Street Fair. 

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19