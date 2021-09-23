ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 23, Albany Police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions for the weekend.
Saturday, September 25
- 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Chestnut Street from 154 Chestnut Street to Lark Street for an event.
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of King Avenue near 7 King Avenue for a move.
Sunday, September 26
- 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Madison Avenue from West Lawrence Street to South Allen Street and the south side of Western Avenue from Allen Street to angled parking spots for Upper Madison Street Fair.
More from NEWS10
- Parking restrictions in Albany for the upcoming weekend
- Home sales dipped in August after two months of increases
- Group of House Republicans file articles of impeachment against President Biden
- Lawmakers in Northeast seek USDA support for organic dairy farmers
- Guilderland edges Shenendehowa in playoff rematch