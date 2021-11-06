ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police released parking restrictions in Albany for the upcoming week.
Sunday, November 7
- Sunday, November 7th at 7:00 a.m. until Monday, November 22nd at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Zoar Avenue near 15 Zoar Avenue for a dumpster.
Monday, November 8
- Monday, November 8th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hamilton Street near 401 Hamilton Street for a move.
- Monday, November 8th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus.
Tuesday, November 9
- Tuesday, November 9th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Eagle Street near 139 Eagle Street for service vehicles.
- Tuesday, November 9th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Winthrop Street from 115-117 Winthrop Street for a move.
- Tuesday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. until Wedensday, November 10th at 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lodge Street from Pine Street to Columbia Street for a funeral.
- Tuesday, November 9th at 6:00 a.m. until Wednesday, November 10th at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Hudson Avenue from 298-304 Hudson Avenue for water and sewer repair.
Wednesday, November 10
- Wednesday, November 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Magnolia Terrace from 18-26 Magnolia Terrace and the south side of Park Avenue from 550-570 Park Avenue for tree vehicles.
- Wednesday, November 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue opposite 337 Madison Avenue for sewer repair.
- Wednesday, November 10th at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, November 17th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Quail Street from Madison Avenue to Hamilton Street and both sides of Hamilton Street from Quail Street to Perry Place for a gas install.
Thursday, November 11
- Thursday, November 11th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Warren Street from Philip Street to Grand Street for a special event.