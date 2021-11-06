Parking restrictions in Albany for the upcoming week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Friday, November 5, 72.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.9% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.0%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.