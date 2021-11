Parking restrictions and road closures for upcoming film production

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly breaking into the off-campus home of a Quinnipiac University student and attempting to break into the home of another in Hamden on Tuesday, November 16 night.

At about 11:30 p.m., Hamden Police responded to the student's residence very near the main campus of Quinnipiac University (QU). The student was in her house when someone attempted to forcibly break in through a window, police said. She told police the suspect fled after she shined a flashlight toward the window. The suspect never got into her home.