Parking restrictions and road closures for Thursday’s veterans day parade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, November 11, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect for the Veteran’s Day parade. During this time traffic along all intersecting roadways to and from those streets will be closed. Officials say all cross-traffic will be diverted around the parade route.

Parking Restrictions:

Washington Avenue, both sides between South Swan Street and North Hawk Street

Central Avenue, both sides from Partridge Street to Ontario Street

Road Closures:

Central Avenue between Manning Boulevard and Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue between Central Avenue and Eagle Street

Please be advised to use alternative routes whenever possible with caution while traveling in the area.