Parking fines set to increase in City of Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—At Tuesday’s City of Hudson Common Council meeting, the council introduced Local Law G of 2020. This is a local law raising the rates for parking violations in the city.

Parking in a handicap spot will be a $100 fine.



City of Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson signed the new law Tuesday night. The law raises fines for parking in a handicap spot to $100, parking in a crosswalk to $25, and parking in a no-parking zone also to $25.

Illegally parking in an alleyway is a $20 fine.

“I think as we try to get control of traffic in our city, we want to encourage people not to park in our handicap spots,” Mayor Johnson said in a phone interview Thursday. “We really want to crack down on that and make our city safe as possible to travel in.”

The new law will go into effect when filed with the office of the New York Secretary of State.

