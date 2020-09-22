Parking app launched to facilitate Downtown Schenectady street parking

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady launched an app called Passport Parking to facilitate the process of paying for on-street parking in downtown Schenectady. The app is meant to be a contactless payment method for those with smart devices.

“This new feature will allow downtown visitors to remotely manage parking from their smartphone.” Mayor McCarthy said. “We encourage residents and visitors to download the free Passport Parking app.”

The Schenectady Police Department is set to enforce the new system on October 1, 2020.

Payments can still be made at kiosks near parking spots in downtown Schenectady.

