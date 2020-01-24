Park Theater stand-up comedy series a testing ground for touring comedians

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Park Theater’s Comedy After Dark in the Park series brings comedians with credits from Netflix to Comedy Central to a local audience, and gives those comics the chance to try out material in a longer set than they would otherwise have.

This month’s comedian is Jonah Ray, best-known as the star of “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return” on Netflix.

Born in Hawaii, Ray said that being far from a lot of comedy and music growing up is part of what makes shows like these important now.

The venue is the middle stop in a three-stage tour, starting at HiLo in North Adams, Massachusetts, and ending Saturday night at Proctors.

Friday night’s show at the Park Theater runs from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets can be bought in advance online for $22, or are $25 at the door. The Proctors show Saturday also starts at 8 p.m., priced at $15 advance or $20 day-of.