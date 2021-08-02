Park Theater announces list of events for 2021-22 season

The Park Theater is seen in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As one theater festival makes its return, another venue lines up a new season.

The city of Glens Falls’ Park Theater put out its 2021-22 lineup on Monday, which includes music, comedy and both indoor and outdoor entertainment.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 6.

A major highlight of the upcoming season is the return of “The Park Presents,” a venue essential event featuring musicians ranging from folk to zydeco to jazz and far beyond.

“Comedy After Dark” also returns, bringing touring comedians to a smaller venue that, for many, acts as a perfect chance to try out new material on a more intimate stage.

The venue’s other returning series include “Tribute Band Rewind,” “Live & Local” and “Third Thursday Jazz.”

More details can be found on the Park Theater website.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue has pivoted in part to hosting dinner and a movie events, using rules surrounding restaurants to welcome some guests in for a show. The theater shares a space with Doc’s Restaurant, which has catered those events.