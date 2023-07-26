HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After Forest Rangers rescued a dozen people at Kaaterskill Falls during a flash flooding on Tuesday, park officials want everyone to take flash flood warnings more seriously. Forest Rangers responded to reports of people stranded by flash flooding, and Ranger Seamus Peterson knew he had to spring into action quickly.

“I was able to wade across and eventually made contact with the subject and basically had him hold onto my back while I waded across and rejoined him with the rest of his friends,” Ranger Peterson said.

Forest Ranger Rob Dawson said that Ranger Peterson carried one person across the water to safety, then headed to Fawn’s Leap off Route 23A to help seven others stranded on the side of the creek.

“What we had was along Kaaterskill Creek, several groups that were caught across the stream from the road, so they weren’t able to get out just because the water went up very fast,” Ranger Dawson said.

Because of this, visitors coming to the falls were turned away. News10 spoke with one of those families.

“And there was something much police activity,” Jessica Granda said. “They kind of rerouted us and told us not to come. We had no idea what happened. But it was kind of scary, actually.”

Park officials want to warn everyone that whenever there is a flash flood warning, to take it seriously since flash floods are no joke.

“Be aware of flash flood warnings,” Ranger Peterson said. “They are very real. And this is, yesterday was a strong case of it.”

Mara McDermott, State Park Researcher, shared that it’s also essential to be prepared before going to the park.

“A lot of people don’t come prepared,” McDermott said. “So proper shoes, packing food just in case. A rain jacket. Making sure you’re not wearing flips flops- and slipping. Just coming prepared.”

Petey Miceli, State Park Researcher, said it is vital for loved ones to know your location.

“It’s always good to let people know where you’re going in case you’re aren’t going to have cell service or something like that,” Miceli said. “You can always carry an in-reach device or a GPS that has outgoing contacts.”

And visitors like Jessica Granda agree walking the trail in the rain is much harder to do.

“So definitely, I hope they add more safety precautions for people,” she said. “At least warning signs or closures if there is a light drizzle. It can actually get very, very slippery.”