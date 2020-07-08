Park Offers To-Go Summer Camp Activity Kits

This image released by Forest Lake Camp shows swimmers and kayakers on the lake at the camp in Warrensburg, N.Y. (Forest Lake Camp / AP)

SCHUYLERVILLE (NEWS 10) – Hudson Crossing Park recently announced they will be selling To-Go kits based on their S.O.A.R (Science + Outdoor Adventure on the River) Summer Program.

The To-Go kit, geared towards ages 8-12, will include tools and materials for hands-on learning such as; an owl pellet dissection kit, a nature scavenger hunt, solar photo printmaking, and a monarch butterfly kit. Additionally, the kits come with access to online to accompanying video tutorials.

In a prepared statement Hudson Crossing Park Director said the following:

“While the HCP Park Education Team is of course disappointed that we couldn’t hold the S.O.A.R. Program this year, we’re excited to offer the To-Go Box option as an alternative… It’s a great way to keep kids engaged and off the couch, exploring and experiencing all that the outdoors have to offer.” Hudson Crossing Park Director, Kate Morse

Kits will be available to order July 17, with pickup starting the first week of August. The kits can be ordered by clicking here.