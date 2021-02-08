Parents weigh decision whether to bring kids back to in-person learning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City School District will begin hybrid learning this spring for seventh to 12th graders. This is a group of district’s population that hasn’t been in a classroom since the pandemic initially shut schools down.

“Our students learn best when they are in-front of a teacher. And nothing can ever take the place of that face-to-face learning,” said Albany City School District Superintendent Kaweeda Adams.

Adams said a combination of low COVID infections rates and incoming state aid have provided the district the opportunity to make the move to resume partial in-person learning.

“We would like to maximize that in-person time with our students,” Adams said.

But there are parents like Andres Rivera. Rivera was a strong advocate in getting his daughter back into in-person learning last year, but has since changed his mind.

“You have so much information from so many sources. ‘This is good, this is bad. This is bad, this is good,’ that you don’t really know which one is good or bad,” Rivera said.

Rivera has decided to do what he thinks is best for his family in keeping his daughter in virtual learning.

“I do not trust [in-person learning.] My daughter will not be going to school this year. My daughter will stay home,” Rivera said.

Adams said the district understands the decision of parents like Rivera to keep their children remote.

“There are a lot of complexities in what we are trying to do, but we will work it out. We will absolutely work it out in the best interest of our students,” Adams said.

In a planning update from the school district’s website, Adams said that if infection rates remain low, they hope to continue with the hybrid model in the 2021-22 school year.

Rivera said he’s keeping an eye on the infection rates as well, which will be dependent on whether his daughter returns to school.

“As a parent, it’s not about me it’s about my kids being properly trained and properly educated,” Rivera said.