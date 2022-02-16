COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – About a dozen students continue to protest the ongoing statewide school mask mandate, a group of them were demonstrating in front of the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District Wednesday morning. Some parents, including parents from the Greenville Central School District, joined the students in Coxsackie.

“We need to compromise here, there are [people] who want to wear the mask and some students can’t wear the mask,” said Greenville CSD parent Meghann Cahill. Many students and parents say they understand the protocols school districts have to follow under the state’s school mask mandate, but they’re frustrated and are asking the masks to be optional. “We don’t care what your decision is if you support us or not, we’re going to do what we think is right and we’re going to stand for ourselves and we’re not going to stop until our voices are heard,” said 8th-grade Coxsackie-Athens CSD student Aurora Palmateer

Coxsackie isn’t the only district feeling the heat, the Greenville Central School District is switching gears to remote learning for the rest of the week. In a letter sent to parents from the superintendent, it reads in part, “[On Monday] over fifty students exited the school in protest, and [on Tuesday] many more students refused to wear their masks while in the school building.” “There was a lot of push back from parents, a lot of push back from the students,” said Greenville CSD parent Jennifer Archambault.

Aurora Palmateer says she hasn’t been wearing a mask to school since last Friday, she tells News 10 the district placed her under in-school suspension, claiming she has been marked absent until Wednesday, “[It’s] either put our mask on or go to ISS and go in distance learning but they didn’t open distance learning until today…They opened distance learning and emailed our teachers that we have in fact been at school and that they need to log into Google Meet and they haven’t been doing that so we ended up getting marked absent until today.”

Coxsackie-Athens Superintendent Randy Squier wasn’t available for an on-camera interview on Wednesday, however, he tells News 10 via text message the students at Wednesday’s protest were peaceful, they complied with the safety protocols. He says the district is mandated to enforce the code of conduct by documenting the students’ actions and all are required to make up their missed work. Squier released a statement several days ago saying, “Students were given three choices: wear a mask and attend classes, go home, stay in a study hall setting and complete schoolwork, including virtually…I am optimistic the state DOH and Governor will provide a roadmap to allow schools to be able to choose whether masks remain mandatory.”