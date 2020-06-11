Parents, students craft options as graduation allowances don’t fit the class size

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At South High, like any other school, the question of graduation is tricky. Gov. Cuomo is allowing schools to hold graduations in-person in places where the total headcount totals in at below 150. For South High students and parents, those numbers don’t add up.
In response, a group of those parents and students created a proposal on how use of the high school football field would more than suffice for an in-person, socially-distanced ceremony.
