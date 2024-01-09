SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Oneida Middle School staff made a terrifying discovery on Monday, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Staff located the gun in a locker belonging to a 13 year old student.

Lt. Ryan Macherone with the Schenectady Police Department said the concerns started Monday afternoon, during school hours.

“Staff became aware of an individual at the school, a student – a 13-year-old – was acting somewhat suspicious according to staff,” said Macherone.

Oneida Middle School does not have metal detectors. However, community engagement officers from the Schenectady Police Department were present. Those officers secured the weapon and arrested the student. No one was hurt.

The student faces three felony charges, including criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

“I think this is cause for concern. This is something that any parent would be concerned about,” said Macherone.

Parents NEWS10 talked to are afraid. Ambrosia McGee said she was not notified about the incident.

“I actually found out from my son’s friend’s mom. She texted me this morning asking me if I had heard about it and I said no I hadn’t,” said McGee. “We both have sixth graders. And she said that there was an eighth grader that was aware but otherwise the school didn’t send out anything because we checked our emails. We checked our texts. We just weren’t aware.”

A spokesperson with Schenectady City School District said a notification was emailed to parents on Monday and urged all parents to update their contact information with the school.

The district released the following statement: “We applaud the efforts of our school administrators who were proactive and vigilant. The action and response was appropriate and protocols were followed. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority. We will continue to do everything possible to ensure a safe and productive learning environment.”

Macherone reminded gun owning parents to properly store them and to make sure juveniles can’t access them, even if you feel your child wouldn’t do something like this.

“We’re focusing very much on the individual who brought the weapon to school but where that weapon came from, how a 13-year-old got their hands on it, is another component,” said Macherone.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests could be made.