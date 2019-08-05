Breaking News
Parents overspending on back-to-school purchases

(WTEN) — More than two in five Americans spend up to $500 per child on back-to-school items, according to a TopCashback survey.

In the study, 1,243 adults responded to questions about their back-to-school buying habits. Forty-seven percent of the respondents said they will spend more this year than last, and new clothes and shoes registered as the most-costly venture.

The survey numbers indicated that school supplies were typically the least-costly items when compared to clothes and technology. Forty-one percent of respondents said they would spend between $101-$500 on back-to-school items.

Rebecca Gramuglia, a shopping expert for TopCashback, listed tips on how to save money during the back-to-school season.

  • Get creative, and reuse when you can.
  • Check out your local flyer for sales.
  • Shop online.
  • Don’t ignore the summer clearance racks.

