Parents outraged over toddler mask mandate

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State mandate requiring toddlers to wear masks at daycare is not sitting well with parents.

Parents and teachers at Tiny Town of Colonie said getting the youngest learners to wear masks was pretty easy. It’s the social and developmental delays they’re concerned about.

“I understand the risk for spread, but it’s interesting that we’re lightening up on adults, but we’re cracking down on kids,” said parent Karissa Schupp.

While parents like Schupp can ditch their mask if they’re fully vaccinated in most public places, her toddler isn’t so lucky.

“If my son couldn’t go to daycare, I would have no other option,” Schupp said.

The governor seemingly sympathized with childcare providers regarding the mandate at his press conference on Thursday.

“Can you imagine a childcare provider putting masks on three and four year old and have them keep it on all day long? So, I get it,” Cuomo said.

The governor said he’s just following federal guidelines. Teachers like Danielle Kutny said they’re more concerned about the child’s development.

“You would think this is where they would be starting out their year as opposed to ending their year,” Kutny said.

Schupp and Kutny along with the almost 100 families and employees at the daycare said the rules are outrageous.

“We’re at a crucial age for language development,” said owner Kristen Blais.

Blais said challenges in development isn’t just frustrating for the parents, it’s also frustrating for the children.

“As of right now, we’re stuck with what the governor has put out for us,” Blais said.