Parent’s can check kids’ grades in real-time

(NEWS10)– You may remember waiting for that report card as a kid. Maybe you didn’t want to share with your parents. Now more school districts are allowing parents to see those grades in real-time.

This change is being seen in middle school and high school. Districts are now requiring teachers to submit grades for every assignment, quiz, and test into online grade books. Parents can access them through apps or websites. Some schools send email alerts and text messages when a new grade is posted.

Some say that online grade books could help parents detect problems early. But do you think this could end up causing too much pressure at home?