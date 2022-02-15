GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Heatly High School had to switch to remote learning, not due to COVID, but a series of fights and increased violence. Administrators held a public forum on Tuesday night. The district shares their plans and concerns while parents don’t think it’s enough.

A cycle of increased violence is taking a toll in the Heatly High School. Kids say most of the fights are stunts for the social media app Tik Tok. After transitioning to remote learning for this week, administrators say getting students safely back in the classroom is their top priority.

“This is not gang violence this is kids in crisis, and some of our kids in crisis,” said Heatly High School Superintendent Kimberely Ross.

After tonight’s public forum parents say they remain frustrated and still feel it is unsafe to send their kids back to school.

“Our kids are scared to walk into this building,” said Andrew Ellis.

“Right now, they are safest at home,” said Krystle Johnson.

Superintendent Ross and members of the school board say they want to bring students back in person after winter break on February 28. They want to start by adding more structure and accountability.

The school plans to implement hall passes as well as have more presence in the hallways during class transitions. They plan to increase detention to 3 times a week to increase disciplinary penalties. Heatly Principal Jodi Mazzeo says they have been holding students responsible for the violence.

“We have had 10 incidents of in-school suspension mostly recently and we have over 57 out-of-school suspensions,” said Mazzeo.

There are only 82 students in the high school. Parent Krystle Johnson believes the school isn’t doing enough and needs to involve parents more.

“If a child is acting up, I think they should bring parents in to have a meeting with their teacher and the principal.”

As News10 covered reports of increased violence since December, more than a dozen teachers have repeatedly quit in response. On Tuesday, Heatly announced they have hired 10 new teachers.

“There have been mistakes that have been made on my level, at the building level, and the classroom level. We’re all human,” said Ross.

Superintendent Ross says once kids are safely back in school, they will also respond faster to parents’ concerns either emailing or calling within 24 hours.