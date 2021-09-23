Parents and caregivers have a chance to win a Panera ‘Jump Start Jug’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (NEWS10) — Panera Bread is offering parents and caregivers the chance to win a “Jump Start Jug” to celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29. Starting September 23 through National Coffee Day, parents and caregivers can enter for a chance to win 1 of 450 Jump Start Jugs for free.

“Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents,

tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you’ve had the realization that it’s going to take

more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days,” said Eduardo Luz, Panera’s Chief

Brand & Concept Officer.

Panera conducted a survey and found that nearly 50% of parents say it takes more than one cup of coffee to be the kind of star parent they want to be each day, and one in 10 parents need to drink more than four cups of coffee a day to keep up with their busy daily lives.

Panera is also offering free coffee all day to parents and caregivers on National Coffee Day.

Panera currently offers an $8.99/month unlimited coffee subscription. People who sign up starting October 1 will receive free coffee through the end of the year.