Parents and caregivers answer survey about how coronavirus pandemic has affected summer plans

This image released by Forest Lake Camp shows swimmers and kayakers on the lake at the camp in Warrensburg, N.Y. Summer camps have begun to notify families that they won’t open due to the coronavirus crisis. Most, however, are in wait-and-see mode as parents who rely on camp for child care as well as child fun try not to panic. (Forest Lake Camp via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A survey sought to find out how parents and caregivers felt about both in-person and virtual summer camps. If they were worried about their child’s health socializing in groups, and if they changed summer plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jassby survey included the responses of 500 parents/caregivers throughout the United States, many of whom said although their child(ren) usually attend summer camps, they would not be doing so this year. Almost half of the families surveyed also said their summer vacations were cancelled in light of the coronavirus pandemic, 46%.

“While COVID-19/health was the largest fear keeping parents from sending their kids to camp

according to 67% of all respondents, there were also other reasons, these included 11% of

respondents claiming that camp was difficult due to financial hardships. Only 3% of parents

claimed that their children simply do not like summer camp,” Jassby said.

A majority of parents/caregivers, 68%, said they thought their children would be interested in a virtual summer camp. Slightly more than half of them said they thought children would be most interested in a virtual camp focused on hobbies like gaming.

“Overall, parents believed a virtual camp experience would be a positive success for their

children. Only 10% of respondents believe it would not be a successful experience for their

children. On the reverse, 41% believed it “absolutely” would be successful with the rest of

respondents falling across different spectrums of certainty,” Jassby said.

