Paradox Brewery set to hold soft pre-opening for tasting room starting Thursday

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Paradox Brewery, which has been working on a new physical location on Route 9 in North Hudson, is set to hold a series of what they are calling “soft pre-opening” days, where the brewery’s tasting room will be open to patrons for limited hours.

The tasting room will be open Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.; Friday from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.; and Monday from noon to 4 p.m.

The brewery, located at 2781 Route 9 in North Hudson, is still finishing construction, with final work on areas like the bar still underway. Owners said by phone Thursday that they were anticipating a grand opening within the next few weeks.

The new location is part of the former location of Frontier Town, a long-closed former amusement park that has been the subject of Governor Cuomo’s attention through his “Gateway to the Adirondacks” project. The plan is to turn the former amusement park into a state campground, with Paradox Brewery positioned within.

The construction of the new space was funded by around $2.8 million from the state as part of the revitalization plan.

