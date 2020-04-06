Parade set Tuesday to honk for Glens Falls Hospital staff

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Police Department, fire department and local government, along with charity organizers and business owners, have rallied together to organize a celebration of Glens Falls Hospital and its staff as they work to combat COVID-19.

The Honk for Our Glens Falls Hospital Heroes event is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. A parade of vehicles from the city’s public service and residential communities will gather at the Queensbury Hotel, travel down Ridge Street to the traffic circle and then go by Glens Falls Hospital along Hudson Avenue. The parade will culminate at the hospital’s shipping and receiving entrance, then travel by the west wing and northwest tower before returning to Hudson Avenue.

Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall said the idea was the brainchild of Pete Brock, owner of Sam’s Diner, and Jacque Ecuyer, owner of the 4s4Life charity foundation.

“We are thrilled to participate and to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, and staff of Glens Falls Hospital,” Hall said in a release.

Anyone wishing to participate should meet at the Queensbury Hotel parking lot by 3:45. Onlookers are asked to practice social distancing while enjoying the parade.