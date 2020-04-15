Panera Bread offering groceries during coronavirus pandemic

(WWLP) — As coronavirus cases and deaths mount in the U.S. and Americans are advised to stay home as much as possible, making essential trips to the grocery store has become more difficult. Panera Bread has launched a new service for customers to purchase grocery items that are difficult to find as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Panera Grocery starts Friday, allowing people to order staples like milk, bread, and fresh produce.
According to a statement from Panera, customers can order groceries through Panera’s website, app, or finding Panera Grocery items on GrubHub. The following items are available for order:
- Fresh-baked bagels, baguettes, and loaves of bread
- Milk, yogurt, and cream cheese
- Fresh apples, avocados, blueberries, red grapes, and vine-ripe tomatoes
Panera Bread has also implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of their staff and the public.
- “To-Go” model in all cafes
- New “Drive-Up” contactless curbside service
- Contactless delivery to front doors, front desks, or your location of choice
- Mindful packaging sealing all to-go orders for added protection
- Enhanced, rigorous cleaning and sanitization procedures
