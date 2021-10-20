Panel discussion on Hudson Falls garbage incinerator set for Thursday

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 21, at 6:30 p.m., a public meeting will be held about the incinerator, entitled “Is Garbage Incineration Good for the Future of Hudson Falls?

Residents of Hudson Falls are encouraged to attend. In-person attendance will be at the Sandy Hill Arts Center, at 214 Main Street, in Hudson Falls (5th Floor).

Virtual attendees will be welcome to listen and submit questions on Youtube Live. All attendees (virtual and in-person) can register here.

The Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls and the Southern ADK Democratic Socialists of America are co-sponsoring, a panel discussion by three national experts in environmental justice, on the Hudson Falls incinerator operated by Wheelabrator.

Residents of the Hudson Falls and the surrounding region. live in one of the nation’s dirtiest garbage incinerators for 31 years. longer than the expected life span of such facilities, former resident Nancy Powhida said.

The turquoise blue garbage incinerator, known as ‘Wheelabrator’ on Rt 4. Is most recently WIN Waste Hudson Falls, which is located in a residential neighborhood.



According to the EPA of all 71 incinerators still operating in the United States. Wheelabrator ranks worst air polluter and leads emissions in Warren and Washington Counties Officials said. The third-worst for mercury emissions (per ton of garbage burned).

Powhida said, “People feel helpless. The pollution rates are so high, the odors so strong. Residents are worried about the dangers of living here.”

The event will feature a panel of three recognized leaders in the fields of environmental justice, public health, and ecological sustainability.