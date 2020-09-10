Panel discussing race and reparations at Monument Square

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The latest installment in a series on racism in America is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Monument Square in Troy.

“Race, Capitalism, & Reparations: The Discussion No One Wants to Have, A Teach-In” will be available both online and in-person. The YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, who organized the event, say limited space is still available in-person if you register. Capacity is low in order to allow for social distancing.

The event is a panel discussion featuring local academics and activists. They will apply their expertise to the topic of reparations, a topic traditionally fraught with discomfort. Panelists will discuss the connections between race, poverty, wealth distribution, community violence, and capitalism. The panelists are:

Clyanna Lightbourn: Statewide civil rights organizer

Amy Jones: Racial justice consultant at Nacy Warner Associates

Dr. Angela Ledford: Political theory professor at the College of Saint Rose and Professor-in-Residence at the New York State Assembly

Dr. Alfredo Medina, Jr.: Executive Director of the Office for Public Engagement at the University at Albany

Richard Nacy Warner, who works with racial and social justice organizations, will moderate. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook, and the YWCA will release a video recording after it ends.

