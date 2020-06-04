Panel appointed to choose Cohoes Music Hall management

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler says he has assembled a committee of experts to review proposals to manage Cohoes Music Hall. After the Cohoes Music Hall closed in March because of the pandemic, Keeler canceled all contracts, which ran taxpayers over $200,000 a year.

Immediately after canceling the contracts, Keeler asked for new proposals to manage the space. Keeler says that the six unique proposals received will be discussed, and their merits debated, by an independent panel of experts with backgrounds in theater management, arts education, youth theater, hospitality management, dance, small business ownership, and municipal finance.

“The members of this review committee have deep connections to our community and are experts in their respective fields. I am confident that together they will identify the entity best equipped to get our Music Hall on a sustainable path for years to come.” Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler

The group will be co-chaired by Ralph Pascale, owner of Spendwood School of Dance in Cohoes, and Salvatore Prizio, Program and Event Manager for Proctors.

Following final interviews, the committee will make a recommendation to the Mayor's Office.

“We as a city are doing everything in our power to ensure that the Music Hall is well equipped to re-open as soon as is safe and allowable by law.” Steve Napier

COHOES COMMUNITY AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

