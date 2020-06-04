COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler says he has assembled a committee of experts to review proposals to manage Cohoes Music Hall. After the Cohoes Music Hall closed in March because of the pandemic, Keeler canceled all contracts, which ran taxpayers over $200,000 a year.
Immediately after canceling the contracts, Keeler asked for new proposals to manage the space. Keeler says that the six unique proposals received will be discussed, and their merits debated, by an independent panel of experts with backgrounds in theater management, arts education, youth theater, hospitality management, dance, small business ownership, and municipal finance.
The group will be co-chaired by Ralph Pascale, owner of Spendwood School of Dance in Cohoes, and Salvatore Prizio, Program and Event Manager for Proctors.
The committee—cochaired by Ralph Pascale of Spendwood School of Dance and Salvatore Prizio from Proctors—will start reviewing proposals and determining finalists. Following final interviews, the committee will make a recommendation to the Mayor’s Office.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Senators press colleges on coronavirus safety plans to reopen campuses
- Epidemic of wipes and masks plugs up sewers and storm drains
- Senate Dems: Republicans’ words aren’t enough to address police brutality, racial justice
- Lawmaker: US has had worst response to pandemic worldwide
- Panel appointed to choose Cohoes Music Hall management