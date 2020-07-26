NEW YORK (AP) — The ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack will not include one of the most poignant parts of previous memorials — the personal messages spoken by families of victims.
That decision was made because of coronavirus pandemic guidelines. In a letter to family members, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum said recorded names will be used instead of having family members read them in person. But family members will still be invited to gather at the memorial plaza in lower Manhattan for an event adhering to social distancing guidance.
LATEST STORIES
- Pandemic rules mean no live family tributes at 9/11 memorial
- Trump postpones Yankee Stadium first-pitch plan
- The Latest: Florida passes New York for 2nd-most virus cases
- 7/26/20: More Heat & Humidity for Monday
- Governor Cuomo calls for state and local aid in stimulus package