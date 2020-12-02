Pandemic pushes new and returning donors to Red Cross blood drives in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross set up their third bi-weekly blood drive at the Traveler’s Insurance building hoping for 35 units of blood over the course of the day. A look at reservations showed around 50 people already planning to come and give.

While it does mean some will be turned away, that number is great for the friendly competition going on within the series.

The “Distance Saves Lives” blood drive series is a set of seven blood drives involving eight other organizations, including Hudson Headwaters Health Network; TCT Federal Credit Union; Hudson River Community Credit Union; Glens Falls Hospital; AARC: SUNY Adirondack; and Six Flags Great Escape. Employees from those groups are encouraged to come and donate blood, and the businesses will see who has had the most donors by the competition’s end on January 27.

American Red Cross Account Manager Marianne Walkup said the trend has been towards newer donors, with many seeing the COVID-19 pandemic as a push to come and do what they can to help their communities.

Four more blood drives are set, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Dec. 16 and 30, and Jan. 13 and 27.

Those interested can sign up to give blood online.