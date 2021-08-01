Palmer Road Preserve in Schodack reopens

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Palmer Road Preserve in Schodack reopened July 31 after being transferred to the Rensselaer Land Trust (RLT) from the Schodack Area Land Trust (SALT). The 57-acre property has a one-mile loop trail system and is home to many different animal species.

A re-opening ceremony was held Saturday at the preserve, located in a residential community near Miller Road.

“While this chapter of the story of the Palmer Preserve and of SALT has come to a close we are so pleased that our friends at Rensselaer Land Trust have chosen to carry on what we started almost twenty years ago,” President of the Board of the SALT, Christopher Desany.

“We are very excited about receiving the Palmer Road Preserve from the Schodack Area Land Trust and continuing to make it available to the community,” says RLT Board President, Bob Crowley. “We wish to thank SALT for entrusting us with their legacy. We are honored to be the next steward of this special place.”