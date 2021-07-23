Palmer Road Preserve in Schodack is re-opening

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer Land Trust announced the re-opening of Palmer Road Preserve in Schodack. On Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rensselaer Land Trust will hold a public re-opening ceremony. The land trusts welcome neighbors and the community to join them.

The Preserve features a 1-mile loop trail system. Hiking, birdwatching, and other forms of recreation are permitted and encouraged; however, hunting and the use of motorized vehicles are not allowed.

“We are very excited about receiving the Palmer Road Preserve from the Schodack Area Land Trust and continuing to make it available to the community,” says RLT Board President Bob Crowley. “We wish to thank SALT for entrusting us with their legacy. We are honored to be the next steward of this special place.”