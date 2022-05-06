PALENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Green County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal abuse. Deputies say that the man was in possession of two dogs.

On Thursday, May 5, the Green County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of possible animal abuse. After an investigation, Zackery Diehl, 29, of Palenville, was arrested by Deputies.

Diehl was charged with Misdemeanor Animal Cruelty. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Catskill Court.

The two dogs were surrendered to the Columbia Greene Humane Society. The Green County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by Hyer Grounds Rescue.