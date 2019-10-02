Palace Theatre preps for premiere of James Franco film

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Preparations are underway for the local premiere of James Franco’s ‘The Pretenders’ on Saturday.

The Palace Theatre, which is featured in the movie poster, is one of the main locations where filming took place. The movie was filmed in Albany and other parts of the Capital Region in late 2016.

“The New York State Film Tax Credit Program, under the Empire State Development Corporation, continues to drive productions to upstate New York and Albany County,” said Debby Goedeke, Albany County Film Commissioner, “These credits provide our region with opportunities for additional jobs as well as an economic impact to Albany County and the surrounding counties. Film Albany is very honored to partner with the Palace Theatre (one of the locations in the movie) on hosting The Pretenders Albany premiere, one day after the Pretenders national premiere in Los Angeles and New York City. This production has come full circle within our region. It started with James Franco and his team scouting in Albany, Schenectady and Troy; the actual film being shot here; and now back to the capital region for its Albany premiere. You cannot ask for anything better than that!”

Directed by James Franco and written by Will Patterson and Jesse Woods, the drama stars Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys), Jane Levy (Don’t Breathe), Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal), Brian Cox (X2: X-Men United), Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow), Juno Temple (Maleficent) and James Franco.

The premiere is Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., doors open at 6p.m. Tickets for the premiere are $10 and are on sale in person at the Palace Theatre Box Office, online at palacealbany.org and by phone at 518-465-4663.