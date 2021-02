ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany’s Palace Theatre is set to host a virtual Black History Month celebration on February 24. With events like the annual Step Show cancelled due to COVID-19, the theater will be hosting a free virtual evening of art, music, dance and spoken word on Youtube.

The entertainment will be provided by some of the Capital Region’s most talented black artists. The event starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24.