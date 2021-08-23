Palace Theatre Community Block Party announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Performing Arts Center, along with MVP Health Care & the New York State Council on the Arts will host the Palace Theatre Community Block Party on Saturday, August 28 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will be held in the area around the theatre filled with music, family friendly activities, vendors, community organizations and more.

“After a long year that forced us all to remain apart, we are thrilled to be able to once again present our community block party and celebrate the neighborhood that we love,” said Interim Executive Director, Kevin Johnson. “The Palace Theatre is proud to be a vibrant part of our local community and we cannot wait to see all those smiling faces again on August 28th for a family friendly afternoon of fun!”

The theatre says the event is free and open to the public and will include some of the following activities:

Live music

Dance performances

Live DJ’s

Balloon artists

Games

Giveaways

Much more.

Free backpacks and school supplies will also reportedly be given out in order to help kids get ready for back-to-school season.

“The Palace Theatre block party provides families in Albany with an opportunity to get outdoors, enjoy fun activities, and celebrate this wonderful community,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO, Christopher Del Vecchio. “MVP will always have a strong commitment to the communities we serve, and we are so proud to once again sponsor this exciting event that reinforces healthy fun for kids and adults of all ages.”