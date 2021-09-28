Palace Theatre announces tickets for Secret Star Acoustic Jam

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre announced Tuesday that tickets for the Secret Star Acoustic Jam show will go on sale Thursday, September 30 at 10 a.m. The show is a highly anticipated experience where four country stars are revealed as they take the stage together and trade playing their hit songs for the night.

The Palace Theatre says tickets range in price from $22-$37 via Ticketmaster and are also available for purchase at the Box Office, located at 19 Clinton Avenue M-F 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. as well as hours for events and on Sales.