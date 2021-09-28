Palace Theatre announces tickets for Secret Star Acoustic Jam

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre announced Tuesday that tickets for the Secret Star Acoustic Jam show will go on sale Thursday, September 30 at 10 a.m. The show is a highly anticipated experience where four country stars are revealed as they take the stage together and trade playing their hit songs for the night.

The Palace Theatre says tickets range in price from $22-$37 via Ticketmaster and are also available for purchase at the Box Office, located at 19 Clinton Avenue M-F 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. as well as hours for events and on Sales.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19