Palace Theatre announces lineup for 2019 free summer movie series

In a press conference, the Palace Theatre announced the free, family-friendly movies they’ll be screening summer 2019 as part of their “Summer in the City” series.

In its fifth year, the annual series serves thousands of children and families in the neighborhood.

Presented by SEFCU and supported by ALBANY MED, all Kids 12 & under get free popcorn.

Here’s the schedule of movies:

July 9: Ralph Breaks The Internet

July 16: SING

July 23: Finding Nemo

July 30: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

August 7: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

August 13: Zootopia

August 20: Incredibles 2

August 27: Small Foot