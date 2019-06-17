Palace Theatre announces lineup for 2019 free summer movie series

In a press conference, the Palace Theatre announced the free, family-friendly movies they’ll be screening summer 2019 as part of their “Summer in the City” series.
In its fifth year, the annual series serves thousands of children and families in the neighborhood.
Presented by SEFCU and supported by ALBANY MED, all Kids 12 & under get free popcorn.
Here’s the schedule of movies:
July 9: Ralph Breaks The Internet
July 16: SING
July 23: Finding Nemo
July 30: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
August 7: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
August 13: Zootopia
August 20: Incredibles 2
August 27: Small Foot