Pair charged with narcotics possession in Wilton

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Deborah Willson, 44, of Schuylerville, and Jacob Boldt, 32 of Gansevoort, were arrested by Saratoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, in possession of crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, packaged for sale and distribution in the Town of Wilton.

Willson was wanted on a Saratoga County Court Bench Warrant for failure to appear for sentencing on an unrelated narcotics charge said Police.

Wilson was charged with Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class B Felony) and Two-counts of Fifth-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class D Felonies).

Boldt was charged with Fifth-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class D Felony) and Seventh-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor).

Willson was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail Police said, and Boldt was released to pre-trial services. Both are due back in Wilton Town Court on a later date.

