Pair arrested on drug, weapons charges in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department arrested two people on drug and weapons charges on Friday.

Police say they arrested and Marcel Youngs, 34, and Malaysia Coleman, 32, after executing a search warrant at a residence on 5th Avenue.

During the search of the residence, police say they found two illegal handguns (one stolen out of Georgia), more than 90 grams of cocaine, and nearly $10,000 in U.S. Currency.

Youngs and Coleman are currently being processed and will be arraigned later Friday.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Patrol Division assisted in the search warrant execution and arrests.