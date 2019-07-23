Pair arrested after wild altercation with State Trooper

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested following a traffic incident that took place with State Police.

The incident took place Sunday evening on County Route 123 in Fulton County.

Police say Jason G. Buyce, 40, of Northville was driving the car when he was stopped for a light violation. He was asked to get out of the car so the officer could conduct field sobriety tests.

Buyce immediately shoved the Trooper and attempted to run away. The Trooper was able to catch up to him which was followed by a struggle between the two.

Police say Buyce was physically resisting and even attempted to remove the Trooper’s pistol from his holster during the struggle.

The passenger in the car, Shelly B. Gallup, 33, decided to get out and intervene in the struggle in an attempt to stop the arrest of Buyce. Gallup continually ignored commands from the Trooper to get back in the car.

Buyce managed to get away from the Trooper and ran back to the car with Gallup. She was now the one driving and left the scene while the Trooper was attempting to remove Buyce from the car so he could be taken into custody.

The woman ignored the officer’s orders to stop the car which caused him to be dragged by the car before freeing himself.

Other responding officers were later able to locate Gallup who was found driving on County Route 152 in the Town of Northhampton. She was finally stopped and taken into custody. Buyce was no longer in the car with her.

Three young children were also in the car at the time and are said to be unharmed according to officials.

Gallup was charged with multiple offenses including three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a child as well as Resisting arrest. She was arraigned and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Buyce was found at a residence on County Route 123 Monday morning and charged with multiple offenses including Resisting Arrest and Petit Larceny in addition to a multitude of traffic charges.

Police say Buyce was charged with Criminal Impersonation because he gave a fake name to the Trooper during the initial traffic stop. He was arraigned and taken to the Fulton County Jail without bail.

Child Protective Services were notified of the incident and the arrests made by police.

The Trooper involved in the incident did receive minor injuries that he was later treated for and released.

