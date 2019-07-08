Pair accused of punching trooper in the face during Albany’s annual fireworks celebration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested two men they say punched a trooper in the face during the annual 4th of July celebration at the Empire State Plaza last week.

Police say a trooper on bicycle patrol noticed an 18-year-old man setting off roman candle fireworks in a crowded area while the evening’s fireworks display was getting underway.

A second 18-year-old man, joined the scuffle, and is also accused of punching the trooper.

After a brief struggle, both were arrested and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Two troopers were treated for minor injuries following the incident.

