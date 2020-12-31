Paige’s Butterfly Run gives $155K donation to the Upstate Foundation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite the pandemic, officials from Paige’s Butterfly Run were able to present their annual holiday gift to the Upstate Foundation on Wednesday morning.

Although fundraising efforts were different this year, the charity was able to raise $155,000 to benefit pediatric cancer care, research, treatments, and family support. This has become an annual giving in support of Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“We were very much surprised to raise this much money in a year like this when people could not get together the way they want together. And again, being an event-based organization, we count on people getting together. But people understood the need was still there, whether there was COVID or not,” said Chris Arnold, President of Paige’s Butterfly Run.

Since 1997, Paige’s Butterfly Run has raised more than $3.7 million for pediatric cancer. The organization was formed in honor of Paige Arnold, a Baldwinsville elementary school student who battled with leukemia at the age of six and died from complications of the disease in 1994.