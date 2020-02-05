Paid extras needed for HBO series to be filmed in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Grant Wilfrey Casting, Inc. is looking for local residents to play extras in a new HBO series set in N.Y. during the 1880s.

The Gilded Age is from the creator of Downton Abbey. The casting call is for women, men and children but particularly women with long hair and men with facial hair. No experience is necessary. Filming will take place June 8-23 in Troy.

When registering use Albany and Troy as an employment area. Registrants will also need to provide a recent photo with current hair length. Registration is free.