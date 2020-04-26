Paezan’s Pizza paying it forward to those serving in Afghanistan

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– A local pizza shop owner is now paying it forward to men and women serving overseas after receiving a viral pizza review from Barstool Sports.



After seeing a viral review of Paesan’s Pizza, a local Sergeant named Stephen Kolbe in the 206th Military Police Company, wrote to Frank Scavio who owns Paesan’s Pizza here in the Capital Region.

He asked if it would be possible to send pizza to Afghanistan for him and his fellow company members to enjoy.

Scavio said he immediately wanted to help out and send them the New York style pizza they’ve been craving.



“I was like wow! This is great!” said Frank Scavio, owner of Paezan’s Pizza. “It’s a great feeling… After a review, this guy changed my life and changed the trajectory of my business so I figure what a better way, an opportunity to forward it.”



It wasn’t until a week ago, after the Barstool video went viral, that Scavio starting shipping his pizzas across the county, but sending them overseas is something he’s never done.

Calling it Operation Kolbe, Scavio’s mission is to make sure the members of the 206th Military Police Company get a little slice of home, a half a world away.



“There’s the whole logistics with it right?” explained Scavio. “Because we have to mail it through APO military. We’ve never done it before so we have to find out first how long it takes. We are probably going to do dry ice, but they are gonna get the works. They are gonna get a little bit of everything, and they will not be disappointed. They are gonna love it!”

