Paesan’s Pizza gives back to The Barstool Sports Fund

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Paesan’s Pizza is taking action and giving back to other small businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19. This is made possible by the efforts of the Barstool Sports Fund.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to give back. After one pizza review, my life and trajectory of my business has changed so I thought what heifer way to say thanks than by paying it forward” said Frank Scavio, owner of Paesan’s Pizza. “Dave Portnoy gave my business an opportunity to expand and stay open during the initial Covid 19 crisis. Now it is it time to help other small businesses that are struggling to keep their doors open due to the shutdowns set in place from Covid 19. Nearly 100,000 small businesses nationwide have closed their doors for good since the start of the pandemic. If we can prevent one business from closing then that is a success.”

Dave Portnoy, owner of Barstool Sports, initiated this national fundraising effort on Dec. This came at a time when New York City was forced to close indoor dining. His goal is to raise money for those small businesses who are having a difficult time keeping their doors and bills getting paid. Dave contributed the first of many donations, half a million dollars. Today, the total is approaching $8 million.

“We are going to try to save as many small businesses as we can, keep the employees getting paid, keep the owners in business ’til this thing is over,” said Portnoy.

Paesan’s Pizza will be donating $5,000 to the Barstool Fund. Scavio says that if he is retweeted by Dave Portnoy himself, then that amount will double to $10,000. Scavio knows the hardship that a pandemic can cause and he wants to help these who need it during this time. He is certain that this will help someone keep their business from closing its doors.

Scavio is also asking the community to join in. If anyone is interested in contributing to this cause, they can contact Frank Scavio directly or go to The Barstool Fund’s website.